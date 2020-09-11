Houston police officers fired after shooting man ‘in distress’ 21 times

HOUSTON, Texas. (WKRN) — Four officers with the Houston Police Department were fired after the fatal shooting back in April.

A months long investigation by the department found the shooting was “objectively unreasonable” after officers fired 21 rounds at a man in distress.

The situation began when received multiple calls about a man who was running through traffic on the highway.

Investigators say Nicolas Chavez was running around in a parking lot while holding a metal object.

Police said he was shot to “stop him from harming himself.”

Watch the full video and law enforcement comment below