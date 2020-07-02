Hotel employee calls police on Black family of guests using pool

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. — A North Carolina hotel employee has reportedly been fired after calling the police on a Black woman and her children who were at the hotel pool.

Police told hotel guest Ednitta Wright they were investigating her as a potential trespasser, but she and her family were registered guests at a Hampton Inn.

She recorded the confrontation and posted it to social media.

In the video, Wright is approached by former Hampton Inn employee Morgan Kunkel and two Williamston police officers who were responding to a trespass call around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the police report and throughout the 10-minute video, both the employee and officers ask for Wright’s name and proof she’s staying at the hotel since she was not with her children during the hourly pool check.

Wright refuses and explains she didn’t break any law.

In the video, Wright accuses the employee and officers several times of being racist, but police say that is unfounded and racism wasn’t the motive behind this interaction.

Hampton by Hilton officials say there’s zero tolerance for racism or discrimination of any kind.

In a statement the company said: “We learned that the team member is no longer employed at the hotel. We have apologized directly to the guest and her family for their experience and will work with them and the hotel to make this right.”

Wright also said there were two other people at the pool, all white, who were never questioned or asked to prove they were guests.

The Williamston Police Department said it is conducting an internal review of the incident.