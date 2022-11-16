(KTLA) — It’s back! To ring in the holiday season, Starbucks has officially announced the return of Red Cup Day this year.
Starting Thursday, Nov. 17, you’ll receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of any fall or holiday beverage.
This year’s red cup features a classic design with white starbursts and snowflakes glistening amid a festive red background.
Beverages that qualify to receive a free cup include:
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Hot Chocolate
- Irish Cream Cold Brew
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
- Toasted White Hot Chocolate
- Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
- White Hot Chocolate
Eligible orders can be placed online, through the Starbucks app, via Starbucks delivery or at a store.
Free cups are available while supplies last and historically have run out well before the end of the day.
You can bring the reusable cup to use in-store to receive 10 cents off a drink anytime in the future. Starbucks rewards members can also snag 25 bonus stars when bringing in their own cups.
Starbucks’ beloved holiday red cup, which debuted in 1997, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The coffee giant released a reminiscent look back at every holiday design since its inception.
Perennial fan-favorite peppermint mocha is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.