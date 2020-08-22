HelloFresh recalls meal kits with onions after possible salmonella risk reported

(NEXSTAR) — HelloFresh has issued a warning to all customers that onions in some of its meal kits may be contaminated with salmonella.

Anyone who received a meal kit from HelloFresh that contained onions between May 8 and July 31, should throw those out immediately, the company said. People are also told to thoroughly clean any spaces the onions may have been stored.

“We sincerely apologize for this supplier-related incident,” the delivery service company said in a statement. “Your safety is our highest priority and we have taken immediate steps to ensure our onions are no longer sourced from this supplier.”

Common symptoms of salmonella poisoning include nausea, fever or diarrhea.

Find out more about the recall on the FDA’s website.