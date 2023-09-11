(WKRN) — Kilauea, an extremely active volcano in Hawaii, erupted Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3:15 PM CST. This is the third time this year this young volcano has erupted.

Kilauea was under a Volcano Alert Watch but that has been upgraded to a Warning because the eruption is still underway.

This has also triggered an aviation code red because of the amount of ash going into the atmosphere—the main threat with this explosion because vog (volcanic smog) can affect people, livestock, and crops in the area. Vog is made up of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and water vapor and can make it hard to breathe.

Thankfully the latest update said the lava has stayed isolated to the volcanic crater and shouldn’t affect surrounding communities.

The eruption could last some time because in January Kilauea erupted for 61 days.