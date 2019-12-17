Group leaves NJ waitress $1200 tip as holiday gift

PATERSON, NJ (WKRN) — One New Jersey woman is celebrating Christmas a few days early this year. And it’s all thanks to the customers who sat in her booth at IHOP.

The group of friends went for breakfast on Saturday at the Paterson, NJ venue and each person brought along $100.

According to a tweet from Zellie Imani, at the end of the meal, they paid the bill and gave their waitress a $1,200 tip.

“If you and your friends have the capacity and heart to pool your money to give a large tip to a waitress this holiday season that you know deserves it. I encourage it,” the man tweeted. “You’ll be surprised how many of your friends would be supportive of the idea!”