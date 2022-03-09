LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Top Michigan Republicans are denouncing a legislative candidate over his comments about rape.

Republican Robert “RJ” Regan made the remarks in a livestream hosted by a conservative group during an exchange about decertifying the 2020 presidential election. He said he tells his three daughters to “lie back and enjoy” rape if it’s inevitable.

On the day of his unofficial upset victory in last week’s House primary in the Grand Rapids area, he called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “fake war just like the fake pandemic.”

He previously shared antisemitic social media posts.

Regan is favored to win May’s special election because it’s a Republican seat.