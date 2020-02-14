Girl Scout troop sells cookies outside Chicago marijuana dispensary

CHICAGO (WKRN) — A Girl Scout troop is making headlines for where they set up their booth to sell cookies, outside of a marijuana dispensary.

The business-savvy 6 and 7-year-olds of Troop 25818 sold nearly 230 boxes of Girl Scout cookies on Sunday, according to the Chicago Tribune. The dispensary has more than 500 customers on any given day.

Girl Scouts are reportedly allowed to sell cookies outside of any legal business, including marijuana dispensaries.

A manager for the dispensary told local news outlets that the troop approached the dispensary to see if they could sell outside.

“The cookies they’re selling and our clientele, it’s a great match,” said Abigail Watkins of Dispensary33 to Block Club Chicago. “As a former Girl Scout, I admire the hustle.”