Georgia man breaks into Taco Bell, cooks and takes nap

A Georgia man took a cue from both the Grinch and Goldilocks when he broke into a fast-food restaurant last month.

This man climbed through a drive-thru window at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell very early on Christmas morning.

He turned on the fryers and whipped himself up a meal before napping on the restaurant’s floor.

About three hours later, he woke up and fled the store, but not before making off with a laptop and tablet.

The Gwinnett County police is offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.