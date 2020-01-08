Georgia man breaks into Taco Bell, cooks and takes nap

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

A Georgia man took a cue from both the Grinch and Goldilocks when he broke into a fast-food restaurant last month.

This man climbed through a drive-thru window at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell very early on Christmas morning.

He turned on the fryers and whipped himself up a meal before napping on the restaurant’s floor.

About three hours later, he woke up and fled the store, but not before making off with a laptop and tablet.

The Gwinnett County police is offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar