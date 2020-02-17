Funeral arrangements announced for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral arrangements were announced on Monday for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

Swetlik’s body was recovered late last week after she went missing in a Cayce, South Carolina neighborhood on February 10th.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on February 21st at 7:00 p.m.

NBC affiliate WIS previously reported that the funeral home, Caughman Harman Funeral Home, planned to cover all expenses.

An autopsy on Swetlik was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina over the weekend. Officials say they plan to release those results in the coming days.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.