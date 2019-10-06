Former President Jimmy Carter ‘feels fine’ after fall

FILE – In this June 9, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter smiles as he returns to Maranatha Baptist Church to teach Sunday School, less than a month after falling and breaking his hip, in Plains Ga. The 94-year-old former U.S. president said Friday, June 28, that he believes Russia’s meddling “if fully investigated would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016.” Carter said he believes Trump “lost the election” and became president “because the Russians interfered on his behalf.” (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter fell Sunday at his home in Georgia and needed some stitches above his brow, but “feels fine,” his spokeswoman said.

Deanna Congileo said in an email that the 39th president fell Sunday in Plains, Georgia, and received stitches. Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

Congileo said Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, who is 92, were eager to be at a Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville, Tennessee. The opening ceremony for the project was scheduled for Sunday evening and it runs through Friday.

Carter survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring. He has had some trouble walking after a hip replacement in May, but regularly teaches Sunday School.

Meanwhile, he has continued with his humanitarian work. And he also has occasionally weighed in on politics and policy, recently expressing hopes that his Carter Center will become a more forceful advocate against armed conflicts in the future, including “wars by the United States.”

“I just want to keep the whole world at peace,” Carter had said as he presented his annual Carter Center report last month.

“We have been at war more than 226 years. We have been at peace for about 16 years” since the Declaration of Independence in 1776, he said, adding that every U.S. military conflict from the Korean War onward has been a war of “choice.”

Carter also has been accepting visits from several 2020 presidential candidates, but he’s held back on endorsing any of his fellow Democrats, offering only clues to his thinking.