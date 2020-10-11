Florida road to be named after Trayvon Martin

Signs with a photo of Trayvon Martin are displayed in front of the Seminole County Courthouse during jury deliberations in the George Zimmerman trial, Saturday, July 13, 2013, in Sanford, Fla. Zimmerman has been charged in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida road will be named after a Black teenager whose death by a neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012 catalyzed a movement for racial justice.

The Miami Herald reports Trayvon Martin’s name will be added to section of an avenue that leads to a high school he attended in Miami-Dade County.

Martin was shot dead in Sanford, Florida, at 17 while on a visit with his father.

The teen was unarmed and walking back from a convenience store with candy when he was shot by George Zimmerman.

