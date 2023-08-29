NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With Hurricane Idalia fast approaching, storm prep is well underway for Florida residents. Some Floridians are not taking any chances and they’re using this time to take precautions.

As the hurricane moves closer to the Sunshine State, grocery stores are clearing. In the Tampa area, pallets of water and supplies to last families days without power are flying off the shelves.

Gas stations are lined with cars as drivers try to fill up at the last minute and residents said they’re doing all they can to protect their homes by boarding them up, stocking up on flashlights, sandbags, batteries, and other essentials.

“We start preparing, putting away all my patio furniture, bringing in anything out there that’s loose and can fly away, getting the sandbags,” said Grace Cruz, a Tampa resident.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also warning residents they need to take safety measures now.

“I know all these counties have opened up shelters, but time is running out very, very rapidly,” DeSantis said in a recent press conference.