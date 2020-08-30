Florida man with ‘playboy’ face tattoo arrested for robbery

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man with a “playboy” face tattoo was arrested for robbery on Thursday.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Shane Jacob Ozzy Sears, 22, was arrested for robbing a man near the Circle K on Hammock Road in Sebring, Florida.

A K-9 and deputy team tracked Sears from the crime scene and deputies found him at a home on Jacklin Avenue in Sebring.

Sears was out on bond for an April arrest for felony battery, felony domestic battery, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was accompanied by a man who has not yet been arrested.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact Detective Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or online. Crime Stoppers tips could be eligible for a cash reward.