Florida man accused of raping woman lured with job prospect

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man dragged a woman unconscious to his truck and raped her after luring her to a restaurant with a job opportunity.

The woman told Ormond Beach police that she met 43-year-old Jason Minton while at work, and they set up a lunch meeting to discuss a position at the company that employed him.

Police say surveillance footage shows Minton dragging the woman unconscious through the restaurant’s parking lot to his truck.

Detectives say he took her to an unknown location and raped her, then drove her back to her car, where she was found later.