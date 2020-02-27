Florida hospital worker accused of sucking patient’s toes, facing charges

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH/WKRN) — A man in Florida is facing charges after being accused of sucking the toes of a hospital patient.

WBBH reports 23-year-old Frantz Beldorin was arrested after the incident on Monday night on a charge of battery of an elderly person and bonded out of jail.

Beldorin was a sitter at Gulf Coast Hospital. The elderly victim told police she had been sleeping and awoke after she felt something came in contact with their foot. She also told police that her toes felt wet and she saw Beldorin kneeling beside the bed.

Beldorin tells WBBH that the incident is a misunderstanding, saying he dropped his phone under the patient’s bed and accidentally touched the patient while getting it.

“She’s afraid and we’re in the dark. It’s a dark room. It’s a dark room with a dark male at the foot of her bed. Don’t know what she’s like. I can understand. I’m not gonna sit here and act like like you know what I’m saying? But I’m not trying to do that with you. For what?” said Beldorin.

He said the incident cost him his job and his reputation.

“It makes me look crazy or like creepy and I’m not! Like I’m not that type of dude!” said Beldorin.

Beldorin offered an apology to the victim if he offended her in any way. He maintains his innocence and hopes to clear the air before his life is ruined.

“I know there’s other opportunities but there won’t be if I get hit with this felony,” said Beldorin.

Investigators and the company that manages the hospital is continuing to investigate. The hospital declined to comment.