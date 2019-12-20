Florida cop shoots self while trying to shoot charging dog

Authorities say a South Florida police officer is recovering after shooting himself in the hand while attempting to shoot a dog that charged toward him.

Lt. Mark Leone of the Davie Police Department says it happened Friday morning in the Fort Lauderdale suburb. He says as the officer attempted to shoot the charging dog, he instinctively held his hand out to protect himself.

The bullet struck his hand.

Another officer tied a belt around the man’s arm to help stop the bleeding.

The officer’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. The dog was grazed by the bullet.