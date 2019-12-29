5 people stabbed during New York Hanukkah celebration

MONSEY, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities say five people were stabbed when a man attacked a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City.

The town of Ramapo’s police chief says New York City police located a vehicle and possible suspected wanted in connection with the Saturday night stabbings in Monsey.

Public records show the attack took place at the home of a rabbi who leads an adjacent synagogue.

Monsey is one of several Hudson Valley towns that has received an influx of Hasidic Jews.

Jewish communities in the New York City metropolitan region have been shaken by a string of recent attacks targeting Jews.