Five people found dead inside North Carolina home, investigation underway

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a family.

Sheriff Chip Hughes confirmed that five people were found dead at a Vanceboro home in the area of Kinsaw Court.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. Sheriff Hughes will share more information on the investigation on Monday.

According to neighbors, Michael Jay Ireland lived at that address with his wife April, three children, and dog. Neighbors recall Michael working on a shrimp boat in Virginia and rarely being home.

There are 8 homes in the small neighborhood and people living in the area said the Ireland’s were not social with neighbors.

This is a developing story.