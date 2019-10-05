Father, son build 3D printed ‘Lamborghini’

A father and son in Colorado are working on a unique family project.

They’re building a model of a Lamborghini using parts made with a 3D printer.

They’re putting a Corvette engine inside, so it’s not a real Lambo.

But they say, that’s not the point — the point is getting people interested in science and engineering.

Some dream of the day they can take home a Lamborghini… it’s one of the most prized luxury sports cars on the planet.

“What we would do is jump into a Lamborghini Aventador and drive it around,” said Xander Backus.

No, Xander Backus isn’t a millionaire — not yet anyway. But he and his dad have driven a Lambo in a video game.

“One day I said to him, hey can we build one of those?”

Xander’s dad, Sterling Backus, took that as a challenge. And he happens to be a physicist, whose line of work has him working a lot with lasers.

“Well, it hasn’t really helped an enormous amount. What’s really helped is when I was a kid I was a gear head,” said Sterling.

Sterling Backus used blueprints from a scaled model he found through research that is a toy model.

“These were all individually printed and then glued together.”

They then wrapped it in carbon fiber and will pour an epoxy over it.

Since Xander first asked his dad to build this car, it’s been about 20 months… they might finish by next spring.

Using a corvette engine, the car could clock 200 miles per hour, but it hasn’t been decided.

What the Backus’ have decided is to show the car to kids to get them interested in science, math, and engineering.

“Okay you may hate math, you may not like science, you may not like language arts, you may not even like art, but it all comes together with this one project,” said Xander.

The sky is the limit as to what else they can build, but Xander is pretty sure this car is his.

The Backus’ say they’ve spent about $20,000 so far.

Considering that a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ costs more than half-a-million dollars, that’s not a bad deal.