CLEVELAND (WJW) — A former NFL player found out Monday he’s going to prison for at least 12 years.

Eric L. Wilkerson, 56, of Cleveland, was indicted in 2022 on charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and tampering with records in the fatal stabbing of 46-year-old Brian Weems III of Maple Heights.

Wilkerson pleaded guilty last week to amended charges including involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, court records show. His remaining six charges were dropped.

Wilkerson was handed an indefinite sentence of 12- to 17-and-a-half years in prison on Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. That means he won’t be released until he’s between 68 and 73 years old. He’ll then be on probation for another two years.

Police said the two men got into in argument at Weems’ apartment and that Wilkerson followed him into the bathroom, where he stabbed Weems multiple times.

Wilkerson was a star running back for the Kent State University football team from 1985 to 1989 and played one season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilkerson was then waived by the Detroit Lions after playing one game with the team in 1990. He later played arena football in Cleveland.