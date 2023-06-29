HONOLULU (KHON) — A new beverage called “Prime” is swiftly gaining popularity, especially among kids. However one version of the drink packs quite a caffiene punch.

The “Prime” drink, catapulted to fame by YouTube celebrities Logan Paul and “KSI,” comes in two variations. The first version is a hydration drink, which is caffeine-free. The other, a high-caffeine energy drink, contains more caffeine than a Red Bull.

It’s not uncommon these days to spot people carrying “Prime” at various venues, from parks to schools. The hydration variant comes in a bottle, devoid of any caffeine.

However, the energy drink version is packed into a 12-ounce can, boasting a hefty 200 milligrams of caffeine. For context, a 12-ounce can of Red Bull has 114 milligrams, and a cup of coffee is approximately 95 milligrams.

The manufacturers of Prime Energy stipulate that the drink is intended for those aged 18 and above. However, the similar appearances of the two versions can lead to confusion among parents.

Such a quantity of caffeine, or even a smaller dose, can be detrimental to children’s health.

Dr. Rob Carlisle, from the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine, Department of Family Medicine, voiced his concern: “Certainly, in my clinic, I see young children coming in with high blood pressure. After a few queries, we often discover that they have consumed an excessive amount of caffeine. Overconsumption of caffeine can cause high blood pressure and even chest pain.”

The high caffeine content may not be suitable for adults either, said Carlisle, who advised, “One cup of coffee a day, maybe two, but really, one cup of regular, old-school coffee should be the upper limit for an adult’s daily intake.”

Carlisle also emphasized the negative impact excessive caffeine can have on a child’s sleep pattern.

“Caffeine can interfere with a child’s sleep cycle. Sleep isn’t just about resting and preparing for school the next day. It’s also the time when all of our healing and growth occurs,” he said. “For optimal mental and physical health, children should ideally consume zero milligrams of caffeine, and certainly not 200 milligrams.”

Carlisle suggests a simple, cost-effective alternative drink: good, old-fashioned water.

“Water is the best. It’s better than fruit juice, better than energy drinks, better than anything else that’s out there. Get yourself a good two, three glasses of milk a day if you can tolerate it. And otherwise, water is what children, and even adults, need,” he said.