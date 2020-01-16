Edgar Allan Poe house in Baltimore named literary landmark

An association representing libraries is honoring the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum in Baltimore.
A division of the American Library Association has added the Poe house to its national registry of Literary Landmarks.
The museum will host a dedication ceremony Sunday.
The organization says the Poe House is the first literary site in Maryland to be included in the registry. Previous dedications have included the homes of Tennessee Williams, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings and William Faulkner.
The master of Gothic horror lived at the Baltimore house as an adult from 1833 to 1835.