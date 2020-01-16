Edgar Allan Poe house in Baltimore named literary landmark

TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Fabienne Faur, US-literature-museum-economy The Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum on August 11, 2011, located in the famous US writer’s former home in Baltimore, Maryland. Poe, who lived from 1809 until 1849, became well-known for his mystery short stories and poems. Because of budget problem faced by the city of Baltimore, the museum is under threat of closing AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB = MORE PHOTOS IN IMAGE FORUM = (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

An association representing libraries is honoring the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum in Baltimore.

A division of the American Library Association has added the Poe house to its national registry of Literary Landmarks.

The museum will host a dedication ceremony Sunday.

The organization says the Poe House is the first literary site in Maryland to be included in the registry. Previous dedications have included the homes of Tennessee Williams, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings and William Faulkner.

The master of Gothic horror lived at the Baltimore house as an adult from 1833 to 1835.