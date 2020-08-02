Dunkin’ and Post launch new breakfast cereal

(CNN) — America’s ‘favorite’ beverage and ‘favorite’ breakfast are joining up.

Dunkin’ has partnered with Post to create Dunkin’ Cereal. Together, they brewed two flavors: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.

One has crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows, while the other has hints of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows.

Each cereal contains caffeine, but only about 1/10 of a cup of coffee.

Dunkin’ says the new product will be rolled out nationwide this month.

