Drunk woman arrested for driving toy truck, police say

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA/WFLA) – A South Carolina woman was arrested after police say they caught her driving a toy truck along the side of a road while drunk.

Megan Holman was charged with public drunkenness after she was found behind the wheel of a motorized silver Power Wheels truck.

Police said Holman was impaired and told them she wanted to be a professional wrestler just like her father and this was how to do it.

She was booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center and later released on a personal recognizance bond.