FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said the driver of a tanker truck died Saturday after the truck crashed and caught fire along part of Route 15 in Frederick County.

MSP tweeted out the information that the driver died just before 2 p.m., updating its initial information that the tanker truck had overturned and was burning.

MSP added in its update that other vehicles and homes had damage that flames from the fire caused. It said no other people were hurt.

Frederick County Fire/Rescue tweeted that there was a tanker exploded in the area of Route 15 and Rosemont Avenue.

Many people who were a good distance from the scene of the crash could see the flames as well as the billowing smoke that came from the fire.

(Courtesy: Vera Barefield)

The incident shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 15. At approximately 2:52 p.m., Maryland State Police tweeted that southbound lanes were open.