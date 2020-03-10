‘Dr. Phil’ talk show will tape without audiences

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 19: TV personality Phil McGraw speaks onstage during the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The “Dr. Phil” daytime talk show will tape without a studio audience for roughly two weeks as a precaution against the new coronavirus.

The show typically tapes with an audience of about 300 people at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. A statement announcing the decision Tuesday says it will affect 12 shows, and audience shows are expected to resume the week of March 23.

The announcement came a day after the popular game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” said they would record upcoming shows without audiences.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.