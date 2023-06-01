NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton has done it again, with Guinness World Records reporting that the star took home three new records and cemented her “legendary status” with the longest span of number-one hits.

Information posted to Guinness’ website on May 31 said Parton was awarded the titles at an exclusive presentation in Nashville.

Guinness said Parton’s newest titles include:

Longest span of No.1 hits on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart (female) – for her 43 years, 156 days on Billboards Top Country Albums chart, starting with hits from her 1977 album ‘New Harvest… First Gathering’ through her October 2022 album ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas.’

(female) – for her 43 years, 156 days on Billboards Top Country Albums chart, starting with hits from her 1977 album ‘New Harvest… First Gathering’ through her October 2022 album ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas.’ Most studio albums released by a female country singer – for Parton’s 65 studio albums ranging from 1967’s ‘Hello, I’m Dolly’, to 2022’s ‘Run, Rose Run.’

– for Parton’s 65 studio albums ranging from 1967’s ‘Hello, I’m Dolly’, to 2022’s ‘Run, Rose Run.’ Most Top 10 entries on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart (female) - for ‘Diamonds and Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection’, Parton’s 48th Top 10 entry on Billboard’s top County Albums Chart

With the addition of her new World Record titles, Parton now holds 10 Guinness World Records. The other seven world records include:

Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart

Most No.1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist

Most decades on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (female)

Most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist

Longest span of No.1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart

First country singer to be nominated for the EGOT

Most Grammy nominations for a female country artist

Guinness took to Facebook to share Parton’s accomplishment, quoting her as saying, “I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career.”

Anyone who follows Parton’s career knows she isn’t one to slow down. Parton’s next announced album, ‘Rockstar’, is available for pre-order and will be released on Nov. 17. Parton has already mentioned some of the legends who will be joining her on the 30-track record, including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, John Fogerty, Sting, and Elton John.

The new album has already made a few waves. While nearly all the songs on the album’s tracklist are covers, Parton has released an original song called, “World on Fire,” which she debuted at the ACM awards. Up to that point, Parton wasn’t known to be highly open on her view of politics, but the lyrics in “World on Fire” pointedly knocked politicians on both sides of the aisle. Read more about the song here.