Dogs rescued from ‘traumatic living conditions’ in California ate tree branches to sustain themselves

by: Tribune Media Wire

Ontario California Animal Cruelty - 2-6-2020

(Source: KTLA)

ONTARIO, Calif. (KTLA) – Authorities rescued 21 dogs of varying breeds and sizes from a Southern California home where they were being severely neglected in deplorable conditions, officials said Wednesday.

Multiple neighbors complained about the stench coming from the Ontario house, which could be smelled across the street. They believed several dogs were living there in inhumane conditions, the Inland Valley Humane Society and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

One of 21 malnourished dogs rescued from an Ontario home is seen in a photo released Feb. 5, 2020, by the Inland Valley Humane Society.
Ontario police assisted animal officials in searching the property, where they say they found the dogs extremely malnourished with no food or clean water available. The pooches resorted to eating small tree branches to sustain themselves, authorities said.

The owner forfeited all the animals on the property, officials said.

The dogs range in age from roughly 1 to 13 years old, and most of them appear to have Labrador and spaniel heritage.

Veterinary staff examined each pup to determine the immediate care needed. Once they’ve recovered from their “traumatic living conditions,” they’ll be put up for adoption, the humane society said.

The dogs are expected to need special care once adopted due to their history of neglect.

For more information, contact the Inland Valley Humane Society at info@ivhsspca.org or 909-623-9777.

Community Calendar