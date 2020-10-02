Doctor: Trump in ‘good spirits’ following COVID-19 diagnosis

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a face mask as he speaks during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC (WKRN) — The White House physician for President Donald Trump says the president is fatigued but “in good spirits” following his Thursday evening diagnosis that he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the White House, Trump received medication as a precautionary measure including an 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail; as well as zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin.

“He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” said physician Sean P. Conley in the statement.

First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive Thursday evening for COVID-19 and reportedly “remains well with only a mild cough and headache.”

The rest of the first family have reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.