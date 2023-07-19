TEMPLE, Texas (WFLA) – Usually, when drivers see a billboard indicating that a Buc-ee’s is nearby, excitement fills the air, but for motorists in Texas, a certain Buc-ee’s billboard drew many questions.

While Texas is filled with many Buc-ee’s signs and billboards, eagle-eyed driver Tab Patterson noticed something a little off with one of the billboards near Temple, Texas.

The word “howdy” was spelled “hodwy” on the billboard. Patterson shared a photo of the misspelling on a Buc-ee’s fan Facebook page, saying, “I need an explanation.”

(Courtesy: Tab Patterson)

As of now, it’s unclear if the misspelling was intentional or not, but some Facebook users entertained the idea that the error was on purpose.

“Marketing genius, served the intended purpose – everyone is talking about it,” one user wrote under the photo.

With more than 40 locations spanning across the country, the popular travel centers are mostly located in Texas. However, two locations reside in Florida. They can be found in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine.

The “world’s largest” Buc-ee’s is also set to be built in Ocala, Florida, and will reportedly open in 2025.

Founded in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas, the large gas station has expanded over several states including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s is best known for its massive stores, fuel pumps, clean restrooms, jerky, branded clothing, and Texas-style brisket sandwiches.