Deputies: Best Buy’s Geek Squad finds child porn on Florida middle school teacher’s computer

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA)- A Wesley Chapel middle school teacher is behind bars after a Best Buy employee found child pornography on his laptop, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives began the investigation on Aug. 2019 after receiving information that, William Crawford, 69, brought his laptop in for repairs and a Best Buy Geek Squad employee found multiple child pornography pictures on Crawford’s computer.

Crawford admitted to having the images on his computer and is a teacher at John Long Middle School, deputies said.

Crawford was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography