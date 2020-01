KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) — Kansas City International Airport has reopened its airfield after a plane slid off the icy taxiway early Friday morning.

A Delta Air Lines flight was taxiing from the terminal around 6:30 a.m. when a wheel dropped off the pavement.

A spokesperson for the airport told our sister station that no injuries were reported.

The airport was closed immediately following the incident. It reopened around 8 a.m.

