WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington D.C. Police arrested the suspect in the string of attacks on homeless men in both the District of Columbia and New York City early Tuesday morning, the department.
Police tweeted just before 6 a.m., confirming his arrest early this morning in D.C. Officers said he was “currently being interviewed by officers at the Homicide Branch.”
According to police, this man is responsible for at least five shootings, two of them fatal, across the two cities this month.
Officers were able to connect the attacks based on gun ballistics.
Police are expected to provide more details later today. This is a developing story and will be updated.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.