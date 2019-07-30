Dad charged after boy dies in apparent accidental shooting

National
Posted: / Updated:
Chicago toddler shot

(Photo: ABC News)

CHICAGO (AP) – Authorities say a man is facing charges after his 3-year-old son died after apparently accidentally shooting himself in the head at a Chicago home.

Chicago police say 29-year-old Ronald Davis of Chicago is charged with endangerment leading to death and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in bond court. It was not immediately known whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Police say Davis left a loaded gun in a place where the child, identified as Mikah Davis, was able to access the weapon.

Police have said Mikah’s family told police they heard a gunshot Sunday afternoon while in another room at the home on the city’s South Side and found a gun near the boy.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar