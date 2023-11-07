GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some men in the Green Bay area are showing off their personalities in a calendar for a good cause.

For a second year, Art-C Productions is creating their ‘Dad Bod’ calendar, with men baring it all. At $30 each, a portion of the money from the calendars goes to Ribbon of Hope, a nonprofit organization helping breast cancer survivors in the Green Bay area.

Art-C Productions co-owner Kayla Lynn says, “Through doing the calendar, we’ve gotten to meet some incredible people who have utilized the services of Ribbon of Hope as well, so it’s been near and dear to our hearts and something that we’re really excited about.”

While ‘Dad Bod’ may be the title of the calendar, any man willing to show off their personality could participate. This year, more than 20 men modeled for the calendar.

For many of the models, cancer has touched their family in some way. Cole Ductan posed for the shoot and said, “I have a few family members and relatives that have been affected by this, different cancers and breast cancer, so it really hits home to see that we can make a difference just [by] being ourselves.”

Hunter Roop and Nick Enderby also participated in the calendar shoot.

Roop says, “I saw the calendar last year, and I was kind of jealous. I really wanted to get into it. It was a blast.”

Enderby also shared that sentiment, saying, “We just had fun. That was the main thing. We didn’t care what you looked like, how you were dressed, anything. It’s for laughs and to raise money.”

While every man who participated will be featured in the calendar in some capacity, voting for which photos grace each month is underway. To vote, you can react, comment, or share your favorite photo on Art-C Production’s Facebook page. Voting closes on November 14th, and the calendars will be up for sale shortly after.