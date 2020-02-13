DA deciding whether to investigate James Brown’s death

FILE – In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. A prosecutor in Atlanta will decide whether to open a formal investigation after meeting with a woman who says she has evidence the legendary singer’s death was caused by another person, his spokesman said. Brown, known as the Godfather of Soul, was 73 when he died of heart failure on Christmas day in 2006 in Atlanta, less than two days after being hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor in Atlanta is deciding whether to open a formal investigation into singer James Brown’s death.

Brown, known as the godfather of soul, was 73 when he died of heart failure on Christmas day in 2006.

A spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said a woman named Jacque Hollander requested a meeting, claiming Brown’s death was caused by another person. Howard met with her Wednesday.

His spokesman says Howard will review a bin of materials Hollander brought before deciding whether to open an investigation.