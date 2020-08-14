COVID-19 testing is free, except when it’s not

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many Americans are finding that what’s supposed to be a free COVID-19 test is sometimes not free at all.

When two employees at Camp Tampa fitness center in Florida tested positive for COVID-19 in June, the owners asked other employees to get tested just to be safe.

Nearly three dozen of them went to Tampa General Hospital to be tested and ended up with medical bills as a result. At least one employee who was uninsured got a bill of nearly $1,200.

“I was shocked, but I thought we missed something, because we heard it was free,” said Jeff Cogell, a fitness instructor and Camp Tampa coach. “And when I got to the site, they said it was free.”

Tampa General Hospital said it is not a community testing site, so people who go there specifically to get tested will be charged for an emergency room visit.

The experience of these employees is not abnormal, even for people who have insurance and didn’t visit an ER.

“This is a surprise medical bill, particularly when Congress passed two bills that mandate testing for COVID-19 is free, the antibody test should be free, and any related doctor visits,” said Lisa Gill, a health care investigative reporter for Consumer Reports. “What may not be covered are any additional tests that a doctor may order, for example x-rays, scans or bloodwork that may not be directly related.”

Here are some tips to avoid a testing bill: