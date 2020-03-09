Coronavirus could drop gas prices below $2

The oil price war inspired by the Coronavirus epidemic could push gas prices below $2 a gallon in the coming weeks.

USA Today cites the head of Petroleum at Gasbuddy, a fuel savings app.

He says prices could be driven below the $2 a gallon mark if COVID-19 fears continue and the global oil supply does not shrink.

It comes after major oil-producing nations failed over the weekend to agree on a plan to boost crude oil prices.

AAA reports the national average price of gas is currently at $2.38 a gallon.

At a meeting in Vienna Friday, Russia refused to along with the OPEC’s proposal to rescue the Coronavirus-battered oil market bu further cutting production.

Then, Saudi Arabia shocked the market by launching a price war against onetime ally Russia.