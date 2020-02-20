Contigo recalls 5.7 million kids water bottles due to choking hazard

(WSPA) – Contigo has re-announced the recall of 5.7 million kids water bottles due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach.

The recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles and replacement lids that were given to consumers as part of the August 2019 recall of this product.

The base and cover of the clear silicone spout will always be black. Only black colored spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall.

Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle.

Contigo has recalled 5.7 million kids water bottles. (Picture: CPSC)

The water bottles come in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce) and four colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors).

The water bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

For more information, visit the CPSC website here.