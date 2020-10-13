Connecticut woman charged with abandoning baby in trash bin

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman charged with abandoning an 8-month-old girl in a trash bin was expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday as authorities continued to investigate who was responsible for burns to the baby’s hands.

The girl was found alive in a bin outside a New Haven apartment complex on Monday and taken to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, where she was reported in stable condition.

Police arrested 24-year-old Andiana Velez, of Hamden, and said they believed she was the girl’s babysitter. Velez was charged with risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Capt. Anthony Duff said the assault charge was for Velez’s attack on the girl’s 21-year-old mother earlier in the day Monday, and it wasn’t clear who caused the baby’s burn injuries.

Velez was detained on $250,000 bail. It was not clear if she has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. She was scheduled to be arraigned in New Haven Superior Court on Tuesday morning.

A tenant of the Presidential Gardens apartments found the girl while taking out his trash and called on maintenance workers at the complex to help get the girl out, one of the workers said.

Rick Chardon, a maintenance worker, recalled that the resident who found the baby was throwing out his trash and started to walk away when he heard “something crying.”

“He turned around and looked in,” Chardon said. “There was a little baby that had trash on top of it. … She was shivering like crazy when I got her in my arms.”

The baby’s injuries and abandonment stunned and dismayed local residents including Ruth Harris.

“That’s got to be the saddest thing ever,” Harris told Hearst Connecticut Media. “How can … any person be that cruel? It just tears your heart up inside. … It hurts me and it’s not even my child.”