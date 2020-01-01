Connecticut man crashes after live-streaming 100mph drive

Police say a driver crashed his car while live-streaming himself burning rubber on a highway in Connecticut.

State police posted the video on their Facebook page.

They say the driver was going more than 100 miles an hour, while the speed limit was 55. But he lost control of the car at a highway ramp in Groton City.

Moments later, he slammed into a guardrail on Interstate-95.

Police sat the driver was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t hurt in Saturday’s crash.

The Facebook post added that speeding and live-streaming is extremely dangerous and illegal.