Complaint: Iowa woman says man kidnapped her, forced her to watch ‘Roots’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WKRN) — Investigators have arrested a man who reportedly kidnapped a woman and forced her to watch the 1977 miniseries “Roots” to “better understand her racism.”

Investigators arrested 52-year-old Robert Lee Noye on Monday, according to Cedar Rapids news outlet The Gazette.

A complaint stated that the victim was forced by Noye to watch the nine-hour TV show about post-Civil War slavery in the United States. The complaint also said that when she tried to move, Noye told her that “he would kill her and spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago.”

Noye is being charged with false imprisonment and first-degree harassment.