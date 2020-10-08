Commission: 2nd Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’

WASHINGTON (AP/WKRN) – The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president’s COVID-19.

The nonpartisan host of the debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face on in Miami.

Now, the candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami.

Belmont University is set to host the third debate on Oct. 22. The status of how the debate will be conducted is unclear.

Dr. Bob Fisher, the President of Belmont University released a statement to the media Monday morning regarding the third and final presidential debate on campus.

First and most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with President and Mrs. Trump and everyone diagnosed with COVID-19, that they may each experience a full and speedy recovery. Twelve months ago, Belmont was selected to host the third and final presidential debate of 2020. With less than three weeks to go, we are fully committed to working with the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) and our health advisors on final preparations and will continue to follow their lead and guidance. For now, we are moving forward with our work to ensure we are 100 percent prepared to fulfill our commitment to host the third and final presidential debate on Oct. 22. DR. BOB FISHER, PRESIDENT OF BELMONT UNIVERSITY

