Colin Kaepernick’s Nike shoe sells out in one day

Nike’s new collaboration with Colin Kaepernick sold out in one day.

The Nike Air Force 1 “True to 7” shoe, released Monday, features the former NFL Quarterback’s logo, portrait, and his former football jersey number seven in a hangtag.

On the sole of the right shoe, the date “August 14, 2016” is also printed, likely referencing the date Kaepernick first refused to stand for the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

He used to plat for the San Francisco 49ers but is now an unsigned free agent.

He was featured as one of the faces of Nike’s 30th Anniversary “Just Do It” campaign ad, which won an Emmy earlier this year.