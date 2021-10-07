Child killed during flash flooding in Alabama

ARAB, Ala. (WKRN) — Major flash flooding in Alabama has claimed the life of a child Wednesday night.

WKRN’s sister station WHNT shared a video that showed the water rushing over roadways in Marshall County, Alabama.

The coroner confirmed a child has died as a result of flash flooding in the city of Arab.

WHNT reports heavy rain has led to a lot of roads in the city being impassable with some that were even washed out.

The police and fire departments are expected to release more information about the child’s death.

Right now there is a boil water advisory in place for the city of Arab.