CBP rescues 20 people crossing border illegally through drainage tube

Migrants trying to enter the U.S. were rescued from a storm drain.

Customs and Border Patrol and San Diego fire officials rescued 20 Mexican and Guatemalan migrants Thursday night into Friday morning.

The group tried to enter the U.S. illegally through a drainage tube located near the San Ysidro Port of Entry. There was unusually heavy rainfall Thursday that caused water to rise in the tube, putting migrants at risk.

One person was found dead on the beach and others were taken to a hospital for treatment.

CBP says they will be processed for illegal entry into the country.