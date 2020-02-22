Case of missing children tied to doomsday beliefs, 3 deaths

This booking photo provided by Kauai police shows Lori Vallow. Vallow, the mother of two Idaho children missing since September was arrested Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Hawaii. Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, 46, was arrested on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho, and was being held on $5 million bail, Kauai police said. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.” (Kauai police via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman with doomsday beliefs whose children have been missing for months has appeared in court in Hawaii after her arrest.

Lori Vallow is being held on $5 million bail that her attorney couldn’t get lowered Friday. Family members used to describe her as an attentive mother. But that was before her 7-year-old and 17-year-old children went missing and before she reportedly declared herself a god sent to prepare the world for doomsday.

Three people surrounding her also have mysteriously died. She’s facing charges of felony child abandonment out of Idaho.

Police say Vallow and her husband have lied about the children’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.