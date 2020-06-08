Car race draws thousands after dubbing itself a ‘protest’

ELON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina speedway drew a crowd of more than 2,000 spectators in defiance of the state’s coronavirus restrictions after declaring the race a “protest.”

The governor’s office had warned Ace Speedway in Elon that a crowd of more than 25 would violate the state’s Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions. But news outlets report that more than 2,000 attended a race Saturday night.

A sign from management outside the speedway said, “This Event is held in Peaceful Protest of Injustice and Inequality Everywhere.”

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said it is “evaluating the events.”

