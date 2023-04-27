LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The owner of a home in Las Vegas had unwelcome visitors Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into the backyard swimming pool.

The car was removed from the empty pool hours after the crash on Tuesday, April 25. 2023. (Credit: Bradley Thacker)

Residents who spoke to Nexstar’s KLAS said two suspects fled the scene after plowing a Kia Optima through a backyard wall in the 3200 block of Robin Circle, near Harmon Avenue and Pecos Road.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene of the accident after getting a call around 1:32 p.m. Tuesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Danielle Biller, who lives two doors down, said she saw two boys who appeared to be teenagers running away after the crash.

“I was sitting in the backyard. I heard a big screech and then a big boof,” Biller said outside her home Tuesday morning. “I saw one of them was limping, so I said to him, ‘Are you OK?’ But he ignored me, and then he just kept running down toward Pecos.”

Sandra Thompson, whose father owns the home, said she was house-sitting for her dad when the crash occurred. She received a call about the incident while in class on Tuesday.

“(The passengers) weren’t wearing a seatbelt, so they did go into the windshield because there was blood all in there,” said Thompson, speaking with KLAS.

While her father is away traveling, she’s putting the pieces back together.

“(I was) just worried about how my dad is going to react to it, because he’s got heart problems and, like, I don’t want him to get too anxious. Especially overseas, I’m worried about his health,” Thompson said. “We’re obviously worried about people going into the backyard now because it’s just wide open, and breaking in that way.”

LVMPD did not comment on the potential of the car being stolen, as neighbors suspect. No injuries were reported.

With holes in the wall and car remnants in the empty pool, Thompson is left wondering what to do next.

She’d also like the perpetrators to know that their actions are likely to cause financial problems for her family — and for any other potential victims of property damage, as they may not “be financially able” to repair their homes.

Thompson’s boyfriend created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover the costs of rebuilding.